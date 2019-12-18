Abbott named Rotary Student of the Month

Hunter Abbot, a senior at West Side High school, was named the Rotary Student of the Month. He was also named the school’s athlete of the month, and was the captain of the football team.
A member of the State championship football team, and district championship team for two years.
Abbott’s goals include attending Idaho State University to earn his teaching degree. he hopes to come back to West Side High to teach history or social studies. He didn’t always have his goals set so high. He said he decided being in trouble wasn’t a good path, so he turned around his grades and is now an honor roll student.