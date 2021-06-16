While living in Cub River, Mike Bridges has operated ABC Seamless for 20 years out of Smithfield, Utah. That changed last week when he opened the doors to the company’s office at 10 East Fourth South, Preston.
“It’s closer to home and there’s a lot less headache,” Bridges said. He won’t miss the commute, he said. Neither will his employees. They all hail from Preston, except one, who is from Soda Springs.
“Preston is a nice place to be,” he said. “It’s just a good community.” Proof of that, he says, are the great kids in the area. Preston High School’s baseball team helped him move his office equipment and supplies from Smithfield to Preston.
“What they did in three hours would have taken me forever,” he said. In appreciation, he gave $600 to the baseball team’s program at PHS.
Bridges came by the siding business as a kid, who helped his dad and brothers in the business. For 10 years, he ran the Jerome office for ABC Seamless before purchasing rights to the company’s Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho area in 2001.
Today, it is a robust business. Like many companies in construction related businesses, ABC Seamless is looking for employees, said Bridges.