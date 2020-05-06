To vote in the May 19 primary, Idahoans MUST REQUEST their absentee ballot from the county clerk or online through the Secretary of State’s website by May 19. Franklin County has mailed local residents instructions on how to register and obtain their absentee ballots. County officials can be reached at 208-852-1090.
In Franklin County, three races will be decided: county sheriff (Dave Fryar vs Mike Wilson), county commissioner (Robert Swainston vs Carl Wheeler) and District 32 Representative (Chad Christensen vs Dave Radford).
It can take up to 10 days for ballots to arrive once they’ve been requested. Once they do, voters should fill them out and mail it them to the county clerk using the pre-addressed envelope.
Voters should not wait until May 19 to request their ballot, or delay in voting that ballot before returning it. “Request your ballot today, educate yourself on the decisions that will be on your particular ballot, and then vote that ballot and get it back in” says Secretary Lawerence Denney.
Accommodations for the disabled community are still a priority. “Any voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should please directly contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations can be made available.” Franklin County’s clerk, Camille Larsen, can be reached at 208-852-1090, for assistance.