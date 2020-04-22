To vote in the May 19 primary, Idahoans MUST REQUEST their absentee ballot from the county clerk or online through the Secretary of State’s website by May 19. Once their ballot arrives at their home, around 10 days following the request, voters fill it out and mail it back to the county clerk using the pre-addressed envelope.
Voters should not wait until May 19 to request their ballot, or delay in voting that ballot before returning it. “Request your ballot today, educate yourself on the decisions that will be on your particular ballot, and then vote that ballot and get it back in” says Secretary Lawerence Denney.
In addition, Denney noted that accommodations for the disabled community are still a priority for the counties and will be handled on a county by county basis. “Any voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should please directly contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations can be made available.” Franklin County has mailed local residents instructions on how to register and obtain their absentee ballots. County officials can be reached at 208-852-1090.