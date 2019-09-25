Academies formed genesis of intermountain universities

In 1887, the United State Congress passed the Edmunds-Tucker act in response to the policy of polygamy practiced by some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The act abolished the office of territorial superintendent of district schools. In fact it barred members of the church from holding any elected office, and from voting.
In response, members of the church built their own schools, including the Oneida Stake Academy, which was built in Preston between 1890 and 1895. Academies were built between Calgary, Canada and Juarez, Mexico. The only original academy building still being used for solely educational purposes is the one in Mexico. The Oneida Stake Academy, or at least a portion of it, was used the second longest as a school — from 1890 to 2002.
These academies became the building blocks of seven well-known universities in Utah, Idaho and Arizona: BYU Idaho, BYU Provo, Dixie State University, Snow College, LDS Business College, Weber State University and Eastern Arizona College. From those institutions, 1.5 million youth have graduated since they opened as academies,according to the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation.
Of nearly three dozen academies, only five are still standing, and the OSA is the only academy building being restored with the intent to commemorate the value placed on education by the pioneers who settled the west. It is also the only original building left in Idaho.
Upon the OSA building’s completion, visitors will find a fine facility in which they can hold family or class reunions, weddings, receptions, concerts or conferences,. They will also find reminders of how the students were educated, refined and sent out into the world to make it a better place.
Some of those who did were Harold B. Lee and Ezra Taft Benson — who attended the OSA during the 1910s. Both became presidents of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Benson also served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture under U.S. President Eisenhower.
Other notable attendees were Joe J. Christensen, Richard Edgley and Spencer Condie who have also served as general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Samuel Cowley, one of the first people inducted into the FBI Hall of Fame for taking down mobsters John Dillinger and Baby Face Nelson, and E.G. Peterson — former, long-time president of Utah State University.
Notable educators at the OSA were Lewis D. Edwards, who, while teaching in Preston, wrote the music to the much loved hymn “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” and George Nelson, a national champion boxer who went on to teach at USU, and for whom the Nelson Fieldhouse was named there.
The academy building was constructed by immigrants who gave of their own time and means to build the stone edifice. They intended it to inspire their children to value education.