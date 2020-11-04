The Preston City council discussed whether the city has enough culinary water for future needs, based on recent growth rates, during its Oct. 26 meeting.
The last water study the city conducted determined that the city’s water needs would be sufficient until the year 2052. However, that study was based on the then-current growth rate of .7 percent, said council member Brent Dodge.
More recently, “we’ve grown at 2.49 percent,” said Dodge. “If we continue at that rate, we could potentially use up our resources by 2030.”
“I think we are going to grow faster than projected. I would like your thoughts. It’s nothing to be alarmed about, but it is good planning,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
The last water study for the city was completed in 2017. Colter Hollingshead of Keller Associates suggested the council to read it, then assured them that there are additional ways to deal with future water needs if the city wants to pursue them. The council will go over the report then address the issue again in 60 days.
Of the millions of dollars a new wastewater treatment plant is expected to cost, the Preston City Council authorized the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SEICOG) to apply for a $500,000 grant that will pay for the engineering of the project.
“The project will cost residents but building this wastewater treatment plant is being done due to federal regulations, so they should be paying for it,” said Mayor Dan Keller. He ensured that Amanda Collins of SEICOG would continue to find those funds needed for the project. Collins assured him that she would continue to find any grants that can be applied to the project which need to be in place by end of next year.
She assured him she and her colleagues would do so. Engineering the project will be an ongoing effort over the next two years, she said. It is currently in a pre-design stage, and they hope the project will go out for bid for construction in May of 2022. Construction is expected to take place from 2023-2025.
Preston’s status as a low-income community enables it to qualify for funds to help design and install the new wastewater facility, said Collins.
Then since there were no public comments either for or against a property swap on Glendale Road near the city’s water tank, the council voted to trade a section of property with a neighboring property owned by Manuel Patino.
“This would be good for the city because the property ... is such an elevation that the city is not going to build a water tank there,” said city engineer Tyrell Simpson. Although another neighbor of the property has been using the property the city wants as an easement to take farm equipment to their own property, the easement would not affect any building the city may have to construct there, said Simpson.
Councilman Dodge noted that discussion had been made regarding taking water from Glendale Reservoir, running it through a treatment plant, and using it as a secondary source of culinary water. Although the concept is simply a proposal at this point, he wanted to ensure that if the city did opt to go that direction, the perceived easement would not preclude it. No official easement has been recorded on the property.
The council then approved phase two of the Countryside subdivision at 700 East 750 South, Preston, which the city’s planning and zoning commission approved prior to the council meeting.
Developer Scott Beckstead told the council the requested green space will include a utility shed for housing a lawnmower and other maintenance equipment for the park as well as an area for a playground for children of the new subdivision.
Questions over how water run-off would be handled at the Blue Sage Development were deferred until the final plans the city needs to approve, as required by the city’s ordinances.
“I’ve talked with Cody Ralphs several times about run-off water. It’s not part of the requirements per code to have a decision until the final plat. He knows of it,” said Simpson. Councilman Dodge noted that the city’s comprehensive plan required water to be contained on the property on which it originates.
The council approved the preliminary plan for the Blue Sage Subdivision recognizing that the developer would have a plan to contain the water before the final plan is approved.
Business licenses were then approved for:
• Rod Page to operate High Peaks Construction, out of his home in College Ward, Utah; No zoning considerations.
• Avery Ransom to operate Preston Paint Party, out of her home at 1158 South 600 West, Preston. The business hosts parties at home or business.
• Daniel and Autumn Lowder to operate Comfort Zone, an insulation company, from their home at 194 Valley View Drive.
The approval for Comfort Zone came after several neighbors of the Lowders complained that the business stretched the definition of a home-based business.
Although a public hearing had not been scheduled, the council heard the complaints as well as the plan the Lowders had to address those complaints.
That the couple had too many vehicles and chemicals on the lot, Autumn Lowder noted that two trucks were used by the business. “The rest of them are personal” and will be inside a shop like others in the neighborhood have, once it is built. “It wouldn’t be unsightly if we had a building up,” she said.
In regards to the chemicals, Lower noted that she and her husband have run the business for five years in Preston without an issue.
Councilman Terry Larsen noted that the city had already approved construction-based businesses that run from the owner’s home “quite often,” and that there was no ordinance for the number of vehicles residents can own.
The council then noted that Cindy Checketts, Betty Fellows, Kathy Ransbottom, Cheryl Lingfelt and Victoria Smart had been appointed as members of a transportation committee that will help the city determine how best to use $50,000 in grant monies coming to the city for road improvements.
The city also announced that Cody Tripp has been hired to work in the city’s public works department. He comes most recently from Bluffdale, Utah, where he worked for that city’s public works department.
“We are very impressed with this young man. His supervisor hated to lose him,” said public works supervisor John Balls. he brings with I’m several water certificates and is looking forward to raising his family as well as a few cows in the area, as they have family in the Oxford area.