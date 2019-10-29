Accident closed HWY 91 for five hours

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at 3:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash at 2815 N Highway 91. This is on US91 at approximately milepost 13.5, north of Preston, in Franklin County.
Jon E. Bullock, 54, of McCammon, was driving southbound on U.S. 91 in a 1997 Ford F250 pickup, pulling a 30 foot utility trailer loaded with scrap metal. The weight of the loaded trailer over-powered the pickup before both left the roadway and overturned. Bullock was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by ground ambulance to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston.
The southbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 was blocked for approximately 5.5 hours.