An Aug. 25 accident in the intersection of State Street and Oneida illustrates a problem facing drivers along Preston City’s two main streets: the danger of same-direction traffic when turning.
Preston Police officers responded to a traffic accident in which a 1983 Peterbuilt semi had hit a 2008 Mazda, which was being drug under the semi’s trailer.
Both vehicles were southbound making a right hand turn west onto Oneida from State Street. The semi was in the traffic lane and the Mazda was in the space between the traffic lane and the sidewalk.
Jessy Wanner, who was driving the semi, told officers that when the light turned green, he turned, felt that he had made contact with something, then noticed the Mazda underneath his trailer.
Thelma Rowley, who was driving the Mazda, said she pulled up behind two other cars, which made the turn west safely, and as she followed them her vehicle was struck.
“I just keep thinking, ‘Stop! Stop!’” she said.
The semi sustained damage to its rear tire and landing gear on the passenger side.
The Mazda was totaled due to the damage is sustained. Rowley was cited for passing on the right when not permitted or safe.
Rowley, who said she is not going to fight the ticket, said she is more interested in making sure something is done to prevent the same accident from happening again.
“Something has to be learned from this. It’s not a good intersection at all,” she said.
The problem, she said, is because local traffic uses the “bike lane” between the traffic lane and the sidewalk as a turning lane, it is not safe to turn right from the traffic lane at the intersection.
“I was in it the next day and I was afraid to turn right for fear someone would come up behind me and t-bone my car,” she said.
When the current lane configuration was completed in Preston 2018, the fact that a solid line had to be crossed to turn was noted by drivers. Then Preston Police Chief Mike Peterson said drivers would not be cited for crossing the solid line to turn right.
Current police Chief Dan McCammon said, regarding the right hand turn, that the Idaho code says turns should be made as close the curb as possible. “Drivers must be aware of what is going on around them,” he continued.
He feels the intersection is “quite safe,” and that “there are not too many accidents there.”
“As with any driving you’ve got to pay attention,” he said. The code says that drivers should pass on the right only when it is safe to do so. If you’ve got a semi sitting there with a turn signal on, that’s not safe,” he said.
“Really, nothing has changed as far as the rules of the road (Idaho traffic law) from the previous lane configuration to the one we have now,” said Chief McCammon. “The person making the turn has to make the turn safely. It is not just dependent on the way the lane is marked.”
According to Preston Police records, the number of accidents in Preston have dropped since the lane diet was put in place.
In 2015 there were 106 accidents, 22 of which were on State Street and five at the intersection of State and Oneida.
In 2016 there were 114 accidents, 21 of which were on State Street and two at the intersection of State and Oneida
In 2017 there were 131 accidents, 14 of which were on State, and zero at the intersection of State and Oneida
In 2018 there were 112 accidents, 10 of which were on State, and one at the intersection of State and Oneida
In 2019 there were 91 accidents, 16 were on State Street, and one at the intersection of State and Oneida.
Preston Mayor Dan Keller said the situation would be discussed in the next city council meeting. “At the minimum, there needs to be more signage,” he said.