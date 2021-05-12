Two accidents marked Wednesday, May 5.
The first, which occurred at 8:05 a.m. happened when a 2013 Ford F250 driven by Christopher Barnard and a 2008 Chrysler Van, driven by Mary Hendrickson, collided at 3200 South State Street, in Fairview. Both were southbound.
Hendrickson was attempting to make a left hand turn at 3200 South. Barnard did not see a turn signal so attempted to pass the van traveling at about 60 mph. As the van entered the northbound lane, the vehicles collided.
The pick-up rolled over, pinning Barnard inside. He was extricated. Both Hendrickson and Barnard were evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and released. It is unknown if Hendrickson was wearing a seatbelt. Barnard was not. The pick-up sustained an estimated $45,000 in damages. The van sustained damages to the front end and left side of the fender, hood and bumper.
Hendrickson was cited for failure to signal.
That evening, at HWY 24, milepost 23, an elk crossed paths with a 2012 Ford Focus driven at about 65 mph by Karen Ortiz. The impact, which was on the passenger side of the vehicle, caused the car to roll 50-100 feet down a hill. The engine was knocked out of the vehicle, and came to rest next to the passenger side of the vehicle.
Ortiz, who was wearing a seatbelt, complained of pain in her face, and was bleeding from the nose. She was transported to Franklin County Medical Center.