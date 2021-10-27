A car with Washington license plates, missed the HWY 91, 800 North intersection east of IFA, and plowed through two fences and a field before bouncing off a brick home at 587 East 800 North.
The elderly couple driving the car were able to walk away from the accident, but the home was left with a large hole in its west wall.
“It did a lot of damage inside, more than we anticipated, said Elise Allred, who was in the home when it happened.
Advertisement
“I first thought it was our tree, due to the wind,” said Allred. They are able to remain in the home because her husband and brother-in-law were able to seal off the hole until arrangements can be made for its repair.
The full police report was unavailable before press-time, so it is unknown if the driver of the vehicle was cited or not.
Story continues below video
Truck plows through cattle
On Oct. 17, at 7:39 p.m., on HWY 91 near mile post 13, Bryce Bair was northbound when all of the sudden there was an entire herd of cattle in the roadway. Slamming on the brakes, he hit a cow and two calves. The collision severely damaged the 2004 GMC pickup Bair was driving. One calf was killed immediately.
Another driver, who remains unidentified but was driving a vehicle with a 1M Idaho license plate, stopped and shot about seven rounds of ammunition into the cow and calf. He did not succeed in putting them out of their misery before leaving the scene. He was not identified before leaving.
Ivan Jorgensen, owner of the cattle then arrived and requested an officer to shoot the injured cattle. By that time, the other calf had expired as well, so the officer dispatched the cow.
Bair was uninjured. He truck was towed from the scene by Harris Collision. Jorgensen removed the cattle from the scene.