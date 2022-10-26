Editor’s Note: There are kind deeds and actions that go unnoticed frequently in our community. If you would like to say thank you, pay tribute to individuals or businesses, and share your story, please send to Thaya Gilmore, intent902@comcast.net
Submitted by Faye Reeves:
“My husband, Don, loses his balance easily and is somewhat homebound, so he likes to go with me when I leave the house to do our errands. Recently we went to the Library in Preston where I printed some copies, went to the Community Center to pick up our lunch, and then to Stokes. At each stop, I left Don in the car listening to the radio. I left the windows down for ventilation. When I finished my shopping at Stokes, the car wouldn’t start. Oh, no! That’s when I noticed that the heater was on. I called my insurance roadside service who informed me that they wouldn’t be able to come out for 90 minutes plus said they were going to charge me $40 on top of what the insurance company would pay to jump start the car. I told them to forget it.
“I went back into Stokes and told the girls at the Service Desk of my predicament. They told me that they have someone who could help me. Dan from the meat department came to the front desk and said “I understand you want a jump.” At that point he indicated that we were to jump, so we did. As we headed out to the parking lot, he asked me if I had jumper cables. He said he didn’t have any. I said I didn’t think so, but I would look. I did have some. Dan was able to pull his car right next to mine, and he got it started.
“I drove home with no problem and backed the car into the garage in case I needed another jump. Dan made it fun for me as well as relieved the stress for me by wanting to help us. I appreciated his service for us. Plus, it is good to know that Stokes also has cables and can provide the service to help others in need.”
