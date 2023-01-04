I have observed and been the recipient of a lot of good deeds that are going on in Preston with residents being touched by the kindness of those around them.
For instance, the neighbor to my left has been snowblowing down the back side of our house and in front of it while at a different time the neighbor to the right snowblows down our driveway and pathways to our house.
A stranger coming to my door to deliver a piece of mail left in his mailbox to get it to the correct person that was addressed to my neighbor. Goodies for the holidays left at my doorstep from loving friends despite on a snowy and freezing night. A man and his wife I have never met armed with shovel and snowmelt scraped our front porch and steps quickly before I could thank them.
Another neighbor leaves his subscription to the Deseret News at my door each week so that I can read it and then picks it up, replacing it with the next week’s issue.
Along these lines of others performing kind deeds, have you been prompted to do a kind or selfless act that wasn’t on your agenda to do that day? You don’t know who to help, you say?
Ask yourself daily: “Who can I help today?”
By putting that invitation out on the airwaves of the Universe every day, you will be placing yourself in line to be at the right place at the right time to help someone without expecting it
