Idaho is on the way to slowly returning to normal but what that looks like and how long it takes remains largely uncharted territory. Fortunately, the challenges presented to the mental health of Franklin County residents have not been as severe as in some parts of the country with more stringent restrictions. So far, this area seems to be coping with those challenges but what the coming weeks and months will bring is unknown.
“I have not seen an increase in depression or high risk scenarios more than normal at this point,” said David Priestley of Priestley Mental Health in Preston. “I do wonder if this will change. My office has certainly been affected in how we interact with people with a lot of our interactions being via telehealth which seems to be working. Our community programs have started back to normal with precautions in place and with our counseling people will have the option of coming in or continuing with telehealth after the first of next month.“
“Things definitely have been different the past weeks with the COVID 19,” said Priestley. “I certainly have mixed emotions about the whole approach that we are taking and the effects that it is having on people. Some are not as affected as others, we all see it with our own twist to things. I feel that the best approach to the current situation is to not look at things from an all or nothing perspective. Examples might be if we are homebound that does not mean don’t talk to people, it means don’t talk to people maybe in a way that we are used to.”
“As we have explored different things with people it has been fun to see people think outside of the norm and find creative ways to do things. I am seeing people start to use this difficult circumstance to establish what they hope for later on. for example, how they are going to approach work when they are able to go back, how to better balance home time, how to be more involved with kids and their schooling endeavors, how to establish better money management skills.”
“I feel that the real key and issue is recognizing and learning to adjust but more importantly being proactive in our own lives. One important thing to recognize is that it’s pretty individual in how it affects us even though we are all in this together. It is up to each of us individually to decide how we are going to approach and respond to the circumstance given. If I win or if I lose depends a lot on me.”
Addiction remains high on the list of mental health issues that are affected by the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. American Addiction Centers, the leading provider of substance abuse resources, has warned how isolation and therefore loneliness could trigger a surge in relapses for those in recovery. Moreover, they say that for people who regularly drink alcohol or partake in drug use as a social activity, being unable to do so may also bring to light underlying substance addiction problems, which is a real challenge to face while self-isolating.
Studies are beginning to show that many segments of society are struggling with mental health right now and these stresses and challenges will likely become more acute in the weeks and months ahead. A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that one in four adults reported experiencing high levels of distress during a week-long period in late March. Young people and those dealing with financial pressures reported even higher levels of distress, the survey found.
These pressures can be even more daunting for those recovering from substance abuse.
Family, friends, neighbors and co-workers are encouraged to try harder, to take extra steps, to reach out to those recovering from substance abuse. Keeping a safe physical distance from one another doesn’t mean we can’t provide the support, connections and sense of community to those who need it most right now.
For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html