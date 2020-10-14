Influenza (the flu) is a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches. Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death. According to the CDC, getting your flu vaccination is more important than normal because of COVID-19. Getting your flu shot is the single best way to prevent the flu. If you can’t get a flu vaccine during normal business hours, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is offering an additional clinic on Saturday, October 17th from 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM. Remember, even if you got a flu shot last year, you will still need the flu shot this year to be protected this flu season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It is especially critical for some groups:1. Older people over age 65 2. Young children, under age 2 3. People with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term health conditions 4. Pregnant women 5. Health care workers. Please remember to wear a face covering for your appointment, or a disposal mask will be provided for you. If you are considered high-risk, or would prefer not to enter the clinic, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will provide other accommodation’s so you can still receive your flu shot. The regular flu vaccine as well as high dose vaccine is both available at Southeastern Idaho Public Health. To schedule your flu shot please contact the Preston County Office at 208-852-0478 or visit siphidaho.org for more information.
Additional flu clinic set for Oct. 17
Necia Seamons
Editor
