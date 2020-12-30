The Preston North, Preston South ad Franklin Stake Adult Institute Class will begin studying the Doctrine and Covenants on Jan. 7, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the LDS Seminary Building at 151 S. 100 East, Preston. There is no charge for the course that runs through April 15.
"The Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants testify of each other. You cannot believe one and not the other," said the late Ezra Taft Benson, president and prophet of the church from 1985-1994. He grew up on a farm south of Preston in the Whitney area.
"The Book of Mormon testifies of modern books of scripture. It refers to them as “other books” and “last records” which “establish the truth” of the Bible and make known the “plain and precious things which have been taken away” from the Bible.
"Excluding the witnesses to the Book of Mormon, the Doctrine and Covenants is by far the greatest external witness and evidence which we have from the Lord that the Book of Mormon is true. At least 13 sections in the Doctrine and Covenants give us confirming knowledge and divine witness that the Book of Mormon is the word of God," he once said.
Masks are encouraged but not required at the class. Social distancing is encouraged as well. For more information, contact the course's teachers, Trish Checketts 208-317-782 and Dawna Gleason at 208-760-9306.