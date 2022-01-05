The Adult Institute for the Preston North, Preston South and Franklin stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be resuming classes Thursday, Jan. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The course of study for 2022 is the Old Testament. Teachers are Trish Checketts and Dawna Gleason.
“We’re an Old Testament church. This is illustrated by the fact that the powers and keys we profess to have today were given to the Prophet Joseph Smith by... Elijah, Elias, and Abraham,” said Elder Bruce R. McConkie. “The story that runs through the Old Testament and connects everything is the story of a covenant people, of God’s covenant with them and how it affected their lives and what happened when they violated those covenants.”
The free classes sponsored by the Preston North Stake will be held at the LDS Seminary building, 151 S. 100 East, Preston. Ages 18 and over are invited to attend. There is no cost to attend. “Please be aware that masks are encouraged but not required. Social Place distancing is encouraged,” said Trish Checketts.
The first class on Jan. 6 will study Genesis 1-3. A bookmark with the schedule of what will be studied each week is available. The classes will also be listed in the Preston Citizen weekly calendar.
If you have questions, contact Checketts at 208-317-4782 or Gleason at 208-760-9306.