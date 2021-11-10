The American Festival Chorus and USU Symphony Orchestra present "A Veteran’s Memorial" on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall at Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center. This is the 14th year that AFC and USU have honored our brave men and women who served and currently serve in the United States Armed Forces.
Along with the uplifting and inspiring patriotic music, we will honor a special World War ll veteran that to this day is missing in action. USU Professor Emeritus Farrell Edwards will pay tribute to his older brother Master Sergeant Martin Edwards, a native-born son of Cache Valley, who was killed in action during World War II.
Martin participated in the battle for the Philippines. While stationed on Negros Island in the Philippines, he learned that his old outfit, the 145th Field Artillery was also on the island. The day after his reunion with some of his old buddies from Logan, he learned that a detachment of them was surrounded by the enemy in densely forested mountains.
On April 11, 1945, he volunteered to fly a resupply mission to his imperiled friends. He was shot down behind enemy lines. The crash site was never found and his body was never recovered.
For his heroic work and determination to complete his mission despite great danger, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the only member of his squadron to receive this high award, second only to the Congressional Medal of Honor. His name is memorialized on a wall of honor at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.
Also joining AFC and the USU Symphony Orchestra for this popular annual concert, are the Gabriel Trumpets. These amazing musicians will help us to celebrate in a community of solidarity to honor our U.S. military service men and women.
Director Craig Jessop invites, “Each year AFC honors the service and sacrifice of our Veterans. Please come and join us as we pay tribute and thanks to our Veterans, both living and those who ‘have given the last full measure of devotion.'”
The concert is free, but tickets are required. Children aged 8 and older are welcome. For ticket information, visit americanfestivalchorus.org