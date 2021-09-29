The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Committee held a public hearing for input on the Development Code and Highway and Roadway Standards on Sept. 20.
Following a summary of changes by Randie Henrie, the committee opened the floor to public comment. Proposed changes include the creation of a Class 3 subdivision driven by DEQ recommendations to avoid groundwater contamination, correction of typos, change of time on the noise ordinance and clarification on road standards. “The new road standard remains mostly unchanged, just clarified and spelled out,” he said.
Kent Aston asked about the change from two inlets per subdivision to only one and Henrie answered that there can be 30 homes in a loop.
Micah Kabner took exception to the section addressing splitting off 40 acre parcels for development. “You must have a sewer/water system or a five acre lot,” he said. “I personally think that will dramatically impact the value of the land for everyone in the valley. Five acres is not enough to farm and too much to maintain.”
Tyler Olsen then presented his notes at length to the committee with his main concern being about “notice and hearing procedures. The current code requires the county to follow Idaho code. It also requires notice sent to all political subdivisions (school districts, airports etc.). Letting people have a say in property rights is foundational.”
Olsen noted that new fees such as those proposed in the appendix “must follow a process to adopt” and “must be published two weeks prior to the meeting.” He feels the scoring system is “extremely subjective” and the noise ordinance “too rigid” and both are “unnecessary.” Olsen also called increasing the original five-page document to 183 pages, “overkill.”
Mike Lowe commented on what he called a “one man battle opposing ridiculousness we are in now” and how they could “buy a book on Amazon” containing the majority of the information “for cheaper hiring consultant to write all this code.”
Lee Radford, an attorney from Idaho Falls representing Maple Creek said his concern was about having “a meeting now and one for approval on the same day is concerning. It seems like it’s just for show with no time for consideration.” He said the county needs a clear comprehensive plan for growth that should be followed when implementing or updating ordinances and that everyone should be included in the formulation of that plan.
“Property rights are important in our state,” he said. “Do road and bridge standards do what you want (are they clear, specific, meet everyone’s needs, follow plan), or does it leave gray areas up to an individual?” Radford said land usage and development “should be approved based on regulations and requirements — not on someone’s discretion,” and he felt the procedural issues need to be more clear for developers (and property owners).
Aaron Taylor asked the committee “for more time to give more consideration and thought.”
Guy Arnell expressed appreciation for both Raford’s and Olsen’s comments.
“I don’t think anyone in this room has read the document and don’t think anyone understands it. There is no peer review. The number one contradiction is on how you bond and how you complete a project. The whole document is very, very subjective. It makes a point but then a caveat “or as determined by road and bridge.” He also expressed concern about the timing and said “it doesn’t include the fee schedule and reminds me of what Nancy Pelosi said “We don’t know what’s in it till we pass it.””
Ron Lowe reiterated much of what had been said. “What’s wrong with the current five page ordinance we have now? It is too detailed and enforced to the letter. A longer document means more lawyers, more red tape and nothing gets done.”
Scott Boshell said he “agreed with legal comments” and had a “concern about no public input.”
The public hearing was then closed and the Planning and Zoning Committee convened for a recommendation that the Development Code and Highway and Roadway Standards ordinance be presented to the county commissioners. With no recommendation forthcoming, the ordinance was tabled for further consideration.