Bernard, the newborn son of Hanah Sampson, is the 2020 Franklin County Ag Baby, being the first child born after the National Ag Day on March 24. He was born at Franklin County Medical Center on April 5.
The baby boy was delivered by Dr. Stuart Knapp. Vickie Free, representing the Franklin County Farm Bureau, presented Sampson with a collection of farm-themed baby gifts to celebrate his arrival.
“It’s wonderful. It’s educational, playful and the clothes are lovely. I really appreciate it,” said Sampson.”It’s a godsend.”
“Farm Bureau is happy to present the gifts. It’s in recognition of spring and how important agriculture is in our lives,” said Free.