AgWest donation to OSAF

Pictured (left to right): Conner Erikson, Michael Mills and Christine Larsen of Ag West; Alexis Beckstead of the Onedia Stake Academy Foundation; and Dallin Greer and Katelyn Arnoldsen, also of Ag West.

 Courtesy Photo

A $2,000 gift from Ag West Farm Credit to the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation (OSAF) will help upgrade the building’s drainage system, said foundation chair Alexis Beckstead.

She was presented the check by Preston employees of the lending company, which has branches throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.


