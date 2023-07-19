Pictured (left to right): Conner Erikson, Michael Mills and Christine Larsen of Ag West; Alexis Beckstead of the Onedia Stake Academy Foundation; and Dallin Greer and Katelyn Arnoldsen, also of Ag West.
A $2,000 gift from Ag West Farm Credit to the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation (OSAF) will help upgrade the building’s drainage system, said foundation chair Alexis Beckstead.
She was presented the check by Preston employees of the lending company, which has branches throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
The company wants to support local needs, said Michael Mills.
“If there is a need and people request, we try to look and them and provide the funding they need,” he said.
“We are just glad that (Alexis) submitted the request,” said Christine Larsen. “There are a lot of things that go on that we don’t know about that we would help with. People need to go to the website and fill out the request.”
“We appreciate Ag West’s support,” said Beckstead.
The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation continues to raise funds and awareness about this storied building constructed by Franklin County’s early residents. Currently, the foundation is working to install a fire suppression system as well as fund and install HVAC systems.
“We welcome the community’s support,” she said.
Furthermore, the OSAF is organizing an event to allow people to enjoy the building’s magnificent spaces. Slated for Sept. 16, the “Academy of Wizardry” is a celebration that will be enjoyed by fans of the “Harry Potter” books written by J.K. Rowling.
The event will feature live entertainment, a sweet shop, cosplay, crafts, vendors and live entertainment for a $3 entry fee. Limited tickets are also available for a feast in the “Great Hall/OSA Ballroom” at eventbright.com by searching “Academy of Wizardry.”
Watch the Citizen or Oneida Stake Academy Community & Historical Center/facebook for more information.
