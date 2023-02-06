After spending several days under air quality restrictions, residents of Franklin County are allowed to conduct open burning once again after the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted its air quality advisory for the county on Monday.
An air quality advisory from the DEQ had been in effect from last Thursday through Sunday as the agency determined that an unhealthy level of small particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, was present in the Franklin County air.
The "unhealthy" rating, according to the agency, means that "some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
A winter storm over the weekend helped push out the inversion that was choking Cache Valley last week, prompting the DEQ to lift the advisory on Monday. The air quality index for Monday was rated as "moderate," meaning that "air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution."
The DEQ noted that air quality was expected to improve this week, with the index expected to improve to "good" by Wednesday. Another storm front was expected to move in and drop a minimal amount of snow in the Preston area on Wednesday, and such weather patterns typically help improve air quality by pushing out old, polluted air from the valley.
In its announcement Monday, the DEQ noted that fire safety burn bans may still be in effect, and urged residents to contact their local fire districts before burning.
"Burn only allowable materials and protect yourself and your neighbors from unnecessary smoke," the release stated. "Burning small hot fires produces less smoke."
Under Idaho law, common household trash is prohibited from being burned, including plastics, metals, junk mail, cardboard, newsprint, magazines, and packaging. Burning these releases toxic pollutants, some of which can cause cancer, birth defects, and eye and skin irritation.
