Joe Hood, Michigan, had just re-fueled his yellow Quickie 200 amateur airplane at the Preston airport and was taxiing down the runway, when things went terribly wrong at noon, June 11.
For reasons yet to be determined by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), the aircraft could not maintain altitude.
Witnesses watched it bob up and down, then veer off to the right at the end of the runway before it cartwheeled out of sight in a cloud of dust.Rushing to the sight, they found that a lacerated Hood had extricated himself from the wreckage of the aircraft and they tended to him until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to Franklin County Medical Center.
The airplane had crashed into a lone tree over the south embankment at the end and below the runway, states the Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Tyler Hatch’s report.
A few feet either direction and the plane would have fallen much further off the bluff towards the Bear River.
Preston Airport manager Craig Biggs said the FAA was expected to investigate the crash sometime this week. Cell phone videos provided by witnesses will be used in the investigation.
Hood’s injuries were not life threatening, but the airplane was severely damaged.