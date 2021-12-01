When the Preston Airport opened its new runway at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, airport board member Lynn Garner was in the air to try it out.
“It’s amazing,” he said.
Garner was the first to land on the new runway and Doug Saxton was the first to take off. He is also a member of the airport board. Others are John Kezele, Boyd Johnson and Doug West.
“You turn to look down, and suddenly you think you are at the wrong airport because you are so used to landing on that narrow piece of asphalt, and suddenly there’s a real live runway in front of you,” chuckled Garner.
City, county and airport officials are delighted with the way the new runway was engineered by T O Engineers and constructed by the Staker Parson Companies.
The runway was extended 50 feet on each end, lighting has been updated to comply with FAA standards, and new navigation aids have been added. The north end was lowered and the south end was raised. A holding area for planes was added to the southwest end. Lights were installed along its length and it was realigned to magnetic north, meaning it is now 220 degrees instead of 210 degrees, said Craig Biggs, airport manager.
The earth’s magnetic field varies over time, meaning that the positions of the north and south magnetic poles gradually change. The magnetic declination at a given location also changes over time.
As of Nov. 23, the only thing that was left to do was to move engineering office supplies out of the airport office and have the power company hook up a meter for the lights along the runway.
The $3.65 million price tag on the runway was entirely covered by grants. Preston City and Franklin County, who are joint owners of the airport, owe nothing for the upgrade, said Dirk Bowles, county commissioner. Usually, for projects like this, both entities would be required to provide matching funds and the state would kick in 2.5 percent of the total cost, but due to an influx of federal funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was not the case. T O Engineers applied for those grants for the local municipalities.
“The City of Preston could not be happier with the way the project has turned out. T O Engineers and Staker Parson completed a quality product and were a pleasure to work with,” said Shawn Oliverson, Community Development Director and Assistant City Planner for Preston City.
“They’ve been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful thing to have happen out here,” said Garner.
“It took us a couple of years to get things in line for it all to come together, but now that is has, it has been speedy,” said Bowles. Construction began in August.
“Updates to the Preston Airport have made it substantially safer,” said Oliverson. “All these improvements will make the airport a more attractive destination. It is anticipated that going forward, the airport will be utilized to a greater extent than it has in the past. It will serve the community well for years to come,” said Oliverson.
“We suspect that we will see more aircraft stationed here,” said Bowles. “They have already received some inquiries about building hangars, so I think you’ll see more hangars and planes out here. That just means there are people in our county, visiting here and spending money here in our county. I don’t think you’ll see drastic revenue changes, but there will be some.”