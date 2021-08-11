Work began rodeo week on realigning and lengthening the Preston Airport's runway.
Morgan Driever of T-O Engineers out of Boise said Staker Parson's is grinding up asphalt from the current runway, digging down its southwest end six feet, and raising its northeast end by two feet. These changes will bring the airport up to current Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) standards, said Driever.
A grant through the FAA is paying for the work, which is expected to be completed mid October.
The airport's first runway was laid in 1933s, said Myrna Fuller, who has written a history on the Preston airport. She said the original airport was financed by the City of Preston under the direction then mayor, Lorenzo Hansen, with matching funds from the federal government. Labor was provided by the Works Progress Administration.
It had two shale covered runways, one running northeast to southeast and one running as the current airport does now, making it the first all-direction airport in Cache Valley. It had a runway to match every wind condition.
'I'm amazed at all the free labor that has gone into the airport to keep it going over the years," said Fuller. Her book "is dedicated to the pilots and airplane enthusiasts who have worked so diligently to establishing and maintaining the airport on their own dime. It has been a labor of love."
John Kezele, a member of the airport board, said the runway has been seal-coated since he moved to Preston in the 1980s but it hasn't had any other upgrades during that time.
Not only is it used by recreational pilots, but by field sprayers, corporations such as the Zeolite Mining Company and student pilots from the Logan Airport.
"If you can land on this runway, you practically have passed your pilots test, because if you don't get down and get stopped you are off the bluff or on the highway," say pilots.