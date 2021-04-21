Franklin County Commissioner, Robert Swainston, advised the Preston City Council on April 12, that a bid to improve the airport's runway was opened the week before, allowing efforts to obtain funding to proceed.
The $3.6 million bid was submitted by Parsons and was half of what the commissioners expected, but was competitive with two other bids that were received. Work will commence once funding is secured, which is expected in June, said Swainston. It'll be completed this summer said city councilman Terry Larsen.
Once construction starts, it is expected to be completed in 90 days, during which time the Preston airport will be closed, said John Kezele of the airport board.
The new runway will be lengthened and straightened in a more north/south direction, to avoid taking off over the Bear River. The southern portion will be more to the east than where it is now, said Larsen.
Furthermore, lighting along the runway will be upgrades, he said. Contractors will access the runway through the city's industrial park when work begins.