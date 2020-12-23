All-conference football teams were released last week, after all the coaches from 4A District 5 gathered within their conferences and each nominated players for positions. The coaches then voted on the players to fill the position.
“I’m very happy with the representation from Preston. We have solid players in multiple positions,” said Eric Thorson, Preston’s head coach.
Century linebacker/running back Easton Millward was named the football Player of the Year in 4A District 5.
Preston’s Rhett Larsen (OL, DL) was one of six district players who received multiple all-conference nods. Others were Century’s Zac Snow (RB, DB), Titan Fleischmann (OL, DL) and Jaxsen Tuia (OL, DL), Pocatello’s Matthew Christensen (WR, DB, P) and Casey Bruner (WR, DB), with Christensen making the first team will all three of his positions.
First-team offense saw two more of Preston’s players along with Larson, Cole Harris and Charles Iverson. Ethan Pearson was awarded a position on second team offense. This is Larson’s third and Harris’s second year making the list.
First-team defense had Tait Rawlings and Corbin Winward awarded positions. Second-team defense had Larson again, Hunter Wright, and Emery Thorson.
Preston filled the honorable mentions as well with Jesus Ramirez, Justin Inglet, Brecker Knapp, Tyler Lindhardt, and Chevy Nelson.
