Allen Jay Foss, 48, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident involving an avalanche. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 8th Ward Chapel, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Allen Jay Foss
