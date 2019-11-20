UPDATED 10:40 A.M.: Authorities have confirmed a man shot by police after pulling a knife on them Tuesday night outside of Stokes Marketplace died at the scene.
On Nov. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call from Stokes Marketplace for help with a suspicious individual in the store.
According to witnesses, the person was escorted to the exterior of the store. At that point he pulled a knife on the officers, who responded with a taser. When that didn't stop him, the fatal shots were fired, said authorities.
The case is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Team, with the Pocatello Idaho Police Department taking lead. Local law enforcement agencies employ the critical incident team to investigate whenever an officer-involved shooting occurs in Idaho.
Other agencies that responded to the scene were the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff's Department and Chubbuck Police Department. They were on the scene investigating well into the night.
The team is meeting at 9 a.m. today, Nov. 20, to report their findings and will issue their statement on the incident following, stated Detective Collins of the Pocatello Police Department. That information will be posted when available.