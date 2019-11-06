The Franklin County Historical Society and Oneida Stake Academy Foundation will host Jacquee Alvord, of Pocatello, in a public presentation on local history. The event will be held Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Larson-Sant Library meeting room. All interested parties are invited to attend.
Alvord’s efforts to preserve Idaho history and to share it with anyone who will listen has earned her the Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society. Alvord inherited her fascination with the past from her father, Jack Alvord. Among his friends was Chief Pocatello’s grandson, Lasalle Pocatello. Touring Idaho’s ghost towns and historic spots has been a part of Jacquee’s entire life.
Alvord is a former special education teacher and has shared her love of the past with students and their families, caring deeply for the betterment of the younger generation in their understanding of Idaho history. She served as a member of the board overseeing the operations of the Fort Hall Replica in Pocatello for many years.
This evening should be of interest to anyone loving the history of southeastern Idaho. The public is invited to attend.