The past two years have been challenging for the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program in Franklin County. Everyone was glad to see not only good participation with 13 contestants, but a return to the regular format of the competition allowing the girls to showcase their talents in front of friends and family as well as judges in the PHS auditorium.
There were only a few empty seats in the audience as Tracie Jensen and 2021-22 DYW Riley Ward emceed the event to the theme “Fabulous”. Near the end of the program Jensen recognized and honored Julie Smith and Vickie Henderson (DYW Chairmen), who are retiring after a combined 66 years of service in the DYW program. Caitlin Schmidt and Tess Zollinger are stepping into those shoes after the state competition this fall.
Ward took her final walk and passed the torch to Alyssa Crowther, daughter of Blake and Shannon Crowther who won the scholastic and talent portions of the competition. She will represent Franklin County at the state DYW program and until a new DYW representative is chosen in 2023. The honor includes a $4,000 scholarship in addition to the $800 scholastic and $600 talent scholarships.
Assisting her in her responsibilities and representing Franklin County are 1st Attendant Lucy Zollinger ($2,000 scholarship), 2nd Attendant Chloe Kunz ($1,500, $500 Self Expression and $400 Spirit scholarships), 3rd Attendant Sophie Caldwell ($1,000, $500 Fitness and $400 Be Your Best Self scholarships) and 4th Attendant Emma Kunz ($1000 scholarship).
Natalie Allred won the $800 Interview scholarship.
Also presented but not affiliated with the DYW program was a special award sponsored by Ronnie and Brett Ward, the Open Heart Scholarship. Two scholarships are awarded to Franklin County DYW participants who open their hearts to become their best selves. Libby Barnard and Kylie Bray were chosen at the dress rehearsal to receive the scholarship of $250 each.
New to the experience this year was a brunch provided for the girls and their mothers by their hostesses the morning before.