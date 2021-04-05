Amanda Jo Whiteley, 22, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Cub River LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Services will be streamed at a link provided in her obituary at webbmortuary.com.
Amanda Jo Whiteley
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Sky View senior scores perfect 36 on ACT
-
Snowmobiler found dead after apparent accident in Peter Sinks area
-
Editor's Corner: One large Cache Valley employer has clear edge in local job market
-
Affordable housing endeavor 'Ville 364' replaces Logan's Econolodge
-
Man sustains "extremely serious" injuries after falling five stories on construction site