Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Amanda Jo Whiteley, 22, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Cub River LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Services will be streamed at a link provided in her obituary at webbmortuary.com.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.