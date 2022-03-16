Andie Bell, daughter of Ryan and Christa Bell, accepted a two year athletic scholarship to Spokane Community College where she will play soccer under Coach Brock Ogami and study elementary education.
“I hope to work hard and earn a spot as a starter on the soccer team, and I hope to be able to play at a 4-year college after my two seasons at Spokane, said Bell. “After college, I want to become a 4th grade teacher.”
Bell began her quest for the right fit in college last summer when she began talking to college coaches. I have been talking to college coaches since last summer. Portland Community College (Oregon), Everett Community College (Washington), Morton Community College (Chicago, IL), and Marion University (Wisconsin) were all high on the list but it was SCC that won out.
“After visiting Spokane Community College, as well as Portland Community College and Everett Community College, I decided to accept the offer from Spokane because I really liked the coach and the players,” said Bell. “I was also impressed with the strength of the soccer program and academic programs, as well as the beautiful area where the school is located.”
The opportunity to play at the next level did not come without challenges, hard work and determination. Bell sacrificed a great deal of time and comfort to improve her skill set and physical condition.
“I have been working towards this dream since middle school,” she said. “Putting in countless hours playing sports year-round, lifting weights, running early in the morning, and practicing my soccer skills as much as possible. In addition to high school practices, I joined a club team to further develop my skills.”
Bell has been playing soccer since fifth grade but it was not her top priority until her junior year in high school. She had great success in the cross-country program and easily outpaced most of the competition taking fifth at state as a sophomore. Soccer and cross-county are in the same season and though she did both it became clear that she needed to put her focus and energy into just one sport.
“After my sophomore soccer season, I really started to enjoy the variety of soccer even more than I enjoyed running,” Bell said. “Running is more predictable, but soccer has a different feeling because there is always something new happening. I’ve spent most of my life playing defense, but I also moved around to different positions, like wing and midfield, over the last couple of years. I enjoyed the challenge of learning new positions when my team needed it.”
In addition to the variety Bell enjoys the benefits and challenges of playing as a team.
“The best part about soccer is the team environment,” she said. “When playing together with my teammates, we are a family. All eleven players have to be working together to win the game. Every play counts in soccer. If you slack off one time, the other team can take advantage of that and score a goal on you. I also like the challenge of learning new moves because you never know what skills your opponent is going to bring, and you have to be able to adjust to any challenge.”
When addressing those assembled at the signing, Coach Brandon Lyon noted that though size was not in her favor when she began high school, there was no doubt about her future with the team. “She still has a lot of room before she reaches her ceiling,” he said.
Bell commented on how her small stature affected her game early on. “The biggest challenge I had to overcome was my size,” she said. “From the time I started playing up until about my junior year, I was always quite a bit smaller than everyone else on the field. I struggled to hold my ground and kick as far as I needed to. I had to learn other tactics on the field — like speed and aggressiveness — to be able to compete. Once I grew, I focused on gaining muscle and was able to be more physical on the field.”
Bell has been supported in her journey by her family, teammates and multiple coaches over the years including Brandon Lyon and Christina Anderson (Preston High School), Ed Heberling and Ray Larsen (NUU Tsunami -my club team), Matt Sickler (Aggies FC -my club team in middle school). All of whom Andie wants to thank.
“My parents have supported me and believed in me all throughout my life, and Coach Lyon taught me never to give up and to believe in myself,” said Bell.
Andie is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
Some of her soccer achievements include:
2020 4A State Champions where she was credited with the game-winning assist, 2020 First Team 4A All-State Team, 2021 Second Team 4A All-State Team, 2020 Idaho State Journal First Team All-Area Girls Soccer Team and Herald Journal All-Valley Girls Soccer Team in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“It has been so fun to watch Andie’s skills develop over the years,” said her mother, Christa Bell. “Her work ethic and determination are really unusual. She works harder than anyone I know, she has high expectations for herself, and she never gives up. Even in the toughest, most frustrating games, Andie plays every ball until the last whistle. She is fiercely competitive, and she is willing to put in any amount of work in order to reach her goals. I can’t wait to see her play at the college level, and I appreciate all of the coaches, teammates, and supporters who have helped Andie become the player and the person that she is today.”
Her father, Ryan Bell said, “I am so proud of Andie for all of her hard work, dedication, and focus on her goals. I am happy that she is learning life lessons that hard work pays off, and I am excited to see her achieve this goal.”
Bell heads to Washington in August to begin training with the soccer team. School starts in September but the soccer season begins before the beginning of the fall quarter.