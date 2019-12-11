With the holiday season rushing forward, the organizers of the Angel Tree effort are worried they won’t be able to fill Christmas wishes for some local children.
The Angel Tree in Big J’s still has 50-60 tags on it.
This year, the Angel Tree effort is supporting about 45 families, said Robin Barrett, who coordinates the Angel Tree with Hidie Nye. That’s over 100 children from age 0-12.
“With just over a week left there are still a ton of angels on the trees,” said Barrett.
Barrett hopes area residents will choose a paper angel from one of the trees at Big J’s, West Side High School and Stokes True Value, find the item a child has hoped for and get the gift back to those locations before Dec. 18, the last day gifts can be accepted.
She and Nye then direct a crew of volunteers on Dec. 19, to make sure the gifts are distributed to the families who depend on the program to make Christmas bright at their homes. The two have chaired the program for the last 11 years.
“The angels are not moving very fast and we are not getting things returned as fast this year either,” she said.