DAYTON — Anna Mae Ward was inducted into the West Side Hall of Fame after 43 years of service in the West Side School District. Honored by bleachers full of fans, she arrived at the West Side versus Bear Lake district championship game on Friday in a helicopter to present the game ball.
Even though Ward is very humble and says she doesn’t really like to be under the spotlight and the center of attention, she said, “It was really appreciated and special.”
Ward has worked as both a bus driver and paraprofessional for the district. She has lovingly taught and cared for her students.
“I have never not liked to go to work,” she said.
Her love and care have had a phenomenal positive impact on her students, colleagues and others in the community.
Jon Abrams, a former principal of West Side, told Ward in a letter congratulating her, "Throughout my career, there have been some individuals who have given me cause to pause and reflect on who I am and what kind of educator I want to be. You were one of those people."
Not only is Ward very invested in her service to the school, she is also West Side’s No. 1 fan. You can always find her in West Side’s cheering section. Whether it be cheering on students striving to learn something new, colleagues working to provide excellent education or athletes playing to win a game, Ward is always there supporting West Side. She has been supporting West Side for years even before she began driving buses and teaching.
Stan Bingham, another former employee of West Side, said in another letter, “West Side has been blessed to have had you.”
Ward, in turn, feels thankful and blessed to have been able to work for such a wonderful school district like West Side.
“I love West Side,” she said.
Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is not something that happens very often. Only six people, including Ward, have been inducted. It is only awarded to those who are nominated by members of the school district or members of the community who believe someone has gone above and beyond in their service and support for West Side. The administration board evaluates the nomination and decides if there is merit for this prestigious award, which Ward certainly does.
Because of her dedication and love for West Side and the community she will join Lyle Henderson, Perry Phillips, Hellen Nuffer, Delora Henderson and Neil Fuller in the distinguished West Side Hall of Fame