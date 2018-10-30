David and Kayla Roberts are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Emilee Jane, to Kyle J. Jensen, son of Eric and Kelly Hunn and John Jensen, the 1st of November, 2018.
The ceremony will be held in Grand Teton National Park surrounded by their immediate families. A reception will be held in their honor Friday, Nov. 2, in the Roberts’ Red Barn. A formal receiving line will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by dancing and festivities from 7 - 8:30 p.m.
All friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate the happy couple. Kyle and Emilee are registered at Amazon and Target.