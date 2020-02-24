Three apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, and Elder Dale G. Renlund, will conduct an online training meeting Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. “Ministering to All through Temple and Family History,” will address how missionary, ministering, and temple and family history efforts are tied together. The event can be found at ChurhofJesusChrist.org. Ward and stake leaders, youth quorum and class presidencies, and members with missionary or temple and family history callings and responsibilities are invited to participate.
Because of the organizational adjustments in the past year, counsel by each apostle will give ward temple and family history leaders instruction on “responsibilities of their calling,... how temple and family history service can strengthen families, and learn how to organize temple and family history service in their wards,” states a press release.
The training was will be held in the LDS Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah, in conjunction with the annual RootsTech Family History Conference to be held this weekend Wed., Feb. 26 through Sat., Feb. 29.
The event will also be recorded and available to view on-demand.