The 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.
This year, local law enforcement, community coalitions, and prevention partners have organized Take Back Day collection site events across Idaho to provide their communities with accessible and convenient opportunities to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.
The Preston City Police Department, 70 W. Oneida St., will serve as the collection site for Franklin County. To find other Take Back Day event locations, use the Collection Site Locator tool at www.dea.gov/takebackday
If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, find year-round drop off locations online at odp.idaho.gov
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), over 16 million Americans misused prescription medication 2020 — most obtained from family and friends, often in the home medicine cabinet. The prevalence of misuse was highest among young adults aged 18-25.
Unfortunately, Idaho is not immune to this problem. NSDUH data estimate that over 55,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers between 2019-2020.
Additionally, results from the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior and Idaho Healthy Youth Surveys found that nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had misused a prescription drug one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
Sadly, substance misuse and drug overdose deaths have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Idaho Drug Overdose Data Dashboard reporting 287 drug overdose-related deaths and 4,548 drug overdose-related emergency department visits in 2020.
The detrimental impacts of prescription misuse make it vital that Idahoans remove unneeded medications from our homes where they can find their way into the wrong hands. When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment. Help keep our state safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication on Saturday, April 30.
The Idaho Office of Drug Policy appreciates the efforts of Take Back Day event organizers across the state and encourages Idahoans to take advantage of this opportunity to help prevent drug misuse and improve the health and safety of our state.