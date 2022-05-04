Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 30,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during May.
The plans include several fisheries in the Franklin County area:
• Bear River below Oneida Dam — 3,000 (1,500 this week; 1,500 week of May 16-20). These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.
• Winder Reservoir — 1,680 (this week)
• Foster Reservoir — 2,340 (week of May 9-13)
• Weston Creek Reservoir — 1,500 (week of May 9-13)
Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some other fun fisheries in the Southeast Region:
• Bannock Reservoir (1,000 fish) — Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
• Dike Lake (1,500 fish) — Located adjacent to the Blackfoot Reservoir Campground, this waterbody gets stocked once a year. Come catch ‘em before they’re gone!
• Dingle Gravel Pond (1,000 fish) — This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.
• Edson Fichter Pond (1,900 fish) — This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.
• Montpelier Rearing Pond (500 fish) — This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.
• Montpelier Reservoir (5,000 fish) — This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6,500 feet. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. For a complete list of waters that will be stocked, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking
If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.