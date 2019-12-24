Old memories of long ago Christmases, are still vivid in the minds of a few Franklin County’s older residents and natives. Following are some of them:
Wilford and Carma Schow Meek, Riverdale, recall that the girls in the Meek family usually got a doll and that special Christmas doll needed a special name. Wilford’s sisters would take their dolls to Aunt Emily Evans, who lived across the street, where Aunt Emily would magically help them find a fitting name for their new doll. Carma loved shopping in Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Ward’s catalogs for her heart’s desire. Pages and pages of wishes to be shared with her mother. Another favorite was taking her own children to the basement Toyland in both Penney’s and Kmart stores of Preston.
Jay Schvaneveldt, Weston, said that each year his family went to Black Canyon and cut a Christmas tree. In those days no one needed a permit to cut a tree. Jay remembers getting a horse ready, then riding behind his father on a horse named Lady. Their cutting tool was a saw used during the branding and dehorning period on the farm. Starting out, there was about four inches of snow on the ground and it got deeper to about two feet of snow in the Right Hand Fork where his father said they could readily locate a Christmas Tree that would “make Mother a happy woman.” The snow depth was getting nearly three feet deep when they found the perfect tree. Jay got off the horse and kicked snow away from the base of the tree. Soon his dad was busy cutting the tree with the dehorning saw. Once cut, they shook any remaining snow from it and Dad got on Lady.
