Franklin City Council welcomed Anna Liquin to their Oct. 9 meeting. She represents the Cache County chapter of CAPSA in recognition of their KNOW CAPSA Campaign for October.
The Community Abuse Prevention Service Agency offers 24-hour support phone line, emergency shelter, casework, rape exam advocacy, prevention education, and clinical therapy, all free of charge to victims. Serving the Franklin, Rich and Cache counties, Liquin shared that 1,551 men, women, and children were assisted in 2018 by the program. One in three women and one in seven men are abused in Idaho and Utah each year. Pamphlets explaining the community resources available may be picked up in the city offices.
Lisa Duekin-Goede, Coordinator of the Bear River Heritage Area, highlighted the goals and accomplishments of her organization. Created in 2000, the mission of the BRHA is to identify, preserve, and enhance cultural and natural heritage, and to support economic opportunities associated with the area. Of the 33 council members from all over the Bear River area, Susan Hawkes, Assistant Curator of the Franklin Relic Hall, is included. Duskin-Goede complimented Franklin on establishing a strong city identity for tourism and recognition. She also requested the city submit an endorsement to approve and adopt the Title IV National Bear River Heritage Area Act.
A $1,500 grant from Rocky Mountain Power was awarded to Franklin for Idaho Days 2020 according to director Nicole Nielson. Nielson is also applying to the State of Idaho and State Farm Insurance for additional funding for next year. The suggestion was made to invite the governor as a special guest in the 2020 celebration.
A motion was made to retire the city’s irreparable road sweeper. It will likely be auctioned, and will not be replaced immediately. In addition, a temporary transfer of $5,000 from the MMA Utility fund to the General fund will cover upcoming bills through December.
The Sheriff’s contract with the city will be reviewed after the first of the year.