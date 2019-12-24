A Tri-Stake Youth Dance which includes Preston North Stake, Preston South Stake and Franklin Stake, is scheduled to take place during the holidays on Friday, Dec. 27, from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at the Preston North Stake Center. The theme for the evening is "Flashback of the Decade."
All youth ages 14 through 18 are invited. Dress is casual. There will be lots of dancing, plus a variety of fun games available to be played. There will also be plenty of prizes given out throughout the evening.
“We invite all youth ages 14-18 to bring your friends, or come alone and meet new friends, for a fun filled evening! The refreshments are going to be so good, like ice cream, and yummy French fries! This will be an evening that you won't want to miss. See you there!” said Ryan Buttars, Preston North Stake Young Men’s President.