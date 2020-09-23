Robert Swainston’s corn stubble field north of Preston served as a practice area for about 20 soldiers from the Preston Armory, on Sept. 5.
The 2nd Platoon of Alpha Battery of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT), located in Preston, practices at the armory every month, but in Swainston’s field they were able to stretch their field training to reflect a more real-life situation, said Sergeant First Class Raliegh Scott, Platoon Sergeant.
“With good weather and troops ready to hit the ground running we were on the lookout for opportunities to enhance our training from dry runs at the armory to getting our howitzers and wheeled stock out on some maneuverable land,” said Sgt. Scott.
“With a bit of map recon and some door knocking” they located Swainston and explained they had some heavy artillery pieces that have a high probability of tearing up the land... With little hesitation he invited us to occupy his recently cut cornfield and do whatever maneuvering we would like,” said Sgt. Scott.
“You can’t hurt anything out there, we’ll be disking it up on Monday,” Sgt. Scott was told.
So for the afternoon, the platoon practiced several maneuvers, including setting up security permitters and correct placement of the howitzer for firing. They also spent time practicing how to use the equipment without its high tech capabilities.
It’s pretty high tech, but we still train in the non-technical methods used since they shot cannons in the Civil war. It is important to still have the capabilities required to complete a mission if technologies are offline, he said.
Swainston’s field offered an opportunity to “set the equipment out the way it should be used,” and “when we can drive all the vehicles, we can set up a more realistic training,” he said.
“We would simply like to thank Mr. Swainston and his family for their patriotism and cooperation in this weekend’s training event,” said Sgt. Scott. “We would also like to thank the entire community that continues to show their support to us through honks and waves and many of you thanking us for our service. It is our honor to serve this great community, the State of Idaho and our nation when called upon.”
He and the other soldiers were especially happy to visit with curious residents who stopped to watch what was happening. “We brought them out, let them climb around the equipment, talked to them. If anybody sees us out and about we are happy to tell them what we are up to,” he said.
Sgt. Scott said the Preston Armory has historically been manned by local soldiers, but for some reason that has changed.
“We’d love to change that. We would love to have more soldiers from the Preston area,” said Sgt. Scott. The platoon is a detachment out of Blackfoot. Its members came to participate in the exercise from Nevada, Utah and Idaho.