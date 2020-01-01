Mitch Butterfield is one of several valley artists who have their work on display and available for sale at The Artist's Gallery, an artist's co-op at 43 S. Main, Logan, Utah. The Smithfield man has turned his Preston buildings into studios where he dabbles in a variety of mediums, from carving, to wood burning, to assembling parts and pieces of discarded items into new works of art.
Butterfield owns the old McQueen building at 16 North State Street, which houses the Grace Fellowship Church today, and the building just south of it, the oldest building on State Street. When he retired from a career of drywalling, Butterfield converted the upstairs rooms of the building into his art studio.
He said he is surprised his "quirky" art, as he describes it, was requested for the Artist's Gallery. But a friend convinced him he needed to get his creations out where others could see them.
Art is something he dabbled in throughout his life, but when he retired he began focusing on it. "I basically do it out of boredom," he said. Before Butterfield retired, he perfected even his drywalling into an art form as well. The rooms of his studio are filled with textured ceilings and walls that demonstrate the artistic flair he adds to the ordinary tasks of construction. He visits his studio everyday, he said.
When he's not creating art, he likes to play his eclectic collection of guitars - one of them made from a bedpan. "I play a lot of music with a lot of really good musicians around the valley. I don't know how I've been so fortunate to play with all these great musicians," he said. Butterfield especially enjoys blue grass jams held at the Thatcher Mansion behind the Eccles Theatre (in Logan.) He attributes meeting the musicians to his wife's associations.
Butterfield is married to Riverdale native and former Logan City Poet Laureate, Star Coulbrooke. His mother is also a Franklin County native. She grew up in Glendale.