Matt Ashcroft, a U.S. history and world geography teacher at Preston Junior High School, is the January Rotary Teacher of the Month.
He’s highly respected by his peers and a leader for the Sources of Strength Youth Suicide Prevention program at PJH, where he has taught for the last eight years. The district and school safety team has benefited from his participation and as department head, he helped adopt social studies curriculum.
He graduated from Utah State University and is married to another teacher at the junior high, McKenzi Ashcroft. They are the parents of three children.
He enjoys watching sports, fishing, being outdoors, gardening, and being with family in his free time.
He hopes to pursue a master’s degree in American History or educational leadership, continue to enjoy life and consistently improve, he said.