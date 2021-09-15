Weston’s September City Council meeting began with an empty chair at the council’s table. Sarah Layland resigned her council seat due to personal attacks she received at the August city council meeting when her honesty was questioned.
To fill her seat, Kent Aston has agreed to serve on the council through December when the position will be open for a special election to finish out the remaining two years of Layland’s term. During the mayor’s report Mayor Greg Garner put it on record that he was very sorry for the treatment he allowed other people to subject Sarah to.
At the end of the meeting several attendees thanked the council for their hard work. Tyson Schvaneveldt apologized, stating that Layland’s resignation was not his intention. He also reminded the council who they work for, saying several people in the community have retained attorneys concerning suspicions over the still theoretical land development. No one on the city council has heard anything at all from Sierra Homes, or Heritage Development, since their initial presentation back in early July.
On water there is good news and bad news. The good news is that thanks to a drop in price for some replacement pipes the city is saving $12,000.
The bad news is that the city is going to have to fix a problem created by someone trying to fix a pipe on their own. The city has been replacing fire hydrants around town. The worst of the bunch, and the oldest, was the one most in need of replacement. However there the pipe feeding it isn’t on any maps. With the pipe exposed and easily accessible, several issues upstream, such as the installation of a local cut-off valve, proved more pressing and the mystery pipe got put on the backburner with the hole cordoned off.
That seemed to be unsatisfactory for an anonymous member of the community who filled in the hole. When the council heard how much it would cost to re-dig the hole Mayor Garner was only slightly joking when he said he’d like to find that individual so they can foot the $3,000-$5,000 minimum bill.
The silver lining is that photographs taken when the hole was still a hole show where everything is. But, as stated, the pipes are old, old pipes have old insulation and old insulation has asbestos, a carcinogen. The original plan to properly fill the hole was to pack dirt around the pipe so as to not disturb that insulation, however there’s no way of knowing now if that insulation is intact, or worse if the pipe is even in one piece. That’s because the dirt around the hole also contained gravel which may have dropped onto the pipe damaging it. It is due to the asbestos as well as the proximity to other utilities that the re-dig must be handled by professionals.
On a minor water note the council gave conditional approval for the purchase of a master water meter will give the council a better understanding of the city’s overall water usage year-round. The meter would not be able to track any individual’s water usage or even a specific street, just the city as a whole.
On a final matter the council wished to inform the public that thanks to an infrastructure grant that was part of the Idaho Department of Economic Development grant, every home in Weston can receive a fiber optic hook up free of charge; though it should be noted that while the fiber optic connection is free, the high speed internet connection coming over it, will not be.