Tyli Sharp, daughter of David and Jamie Lynn Sharp of Clifton, Idaho, opened the first night of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” by singing the national anthem. What makes the appearance of Tyli unique is that she is 8 years old, one of the youngest performers to sing the anthem at the rodeo.

After a rainstorm that drenched the annual rodeo parade, Tyli went to the arena accompanied by her dad for rehearsal on Thursday night prior to the performance. Standing in the middle of the muddy arena for rehearsal, she told her dad, “I can’t do this!”

