Preston's John Birch Society is hosting the third of a series of meetings focused on local government and how it affects citizens. It is slated for April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Preston City Offices, 70 West Oneida, Preston.
The featured speaker will be attorney Blake Atkin, of Clifton, whose specialty is complex commercial litigation. He has represented clients in issues dealing with local governments and will address how local government can protect the individual in “this day of galloping socialism.”
"I urge you to contact your friends and acquaintances and to invite them to attend. I think that you probably will find Mr. Atkin’s presentation informative and it may generate challenging questions for you to ask," said Frank Wirsing, director of the local JBS society.
The society's May 13 meeting will focus on precinct committee positions which wield substantial power in determining whom the political party will select as its candidates on the ballot, said Wirsing.