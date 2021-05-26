Chad and Stephanie Pope of Preston Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kambree Kay to Britten Ty Atkinson, son of Shawn and Tyona Atkinson of Franklin Idaho. The couple will be married on June 4th in the Logan Utah Temple. A reception will be held on Saturday June 5th at the Atkinson residence. Kambree and Britten both graduated from Preston High School in 2018. Kambree was involved in Student Council, the PHS cheer team, and was a member of The National Honors Society. This Fall, she will be a Senior at Utah State University where she is completing her undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Development and Elementary Education. Britten served as the Student Body President in High School, and also participated in basketball, football, baseball, and was a member of The National Honors Society. After High School he served an LDS mission in Mexico City. He is currently working at White Pine Funeral Home in Logan Utah and is working toward his Mortician License at Salt Lake Community College. After a honeymoon in Mexico, Kambree and Britten will reside in Logan Utah. The couple is registered at Target and Amazon.
Atkinson and Pope to marry
