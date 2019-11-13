The Center for Disease Control announced Friday, Nov. 8, that scientists theorize that Vitamin E is behind a recent spate of deaths related to vaping. The lungs of the victims are coated with a sticky substance containing Vitamin E acetate — an additive in the production of e-cigarettes.
Preston resident and Utah State University professor emeritus of biochemistry Steve Aust, says he knows why that theory is correct. “It’s iron,” he said.
“I can explain the chemistry (behind the CDC’s theory),” he said. “They need to get rid of vitamin E because it may be interacting with iron somewhere. The iron could be coming from the vaping solution, tool, or it can be somewhere in the environment, including the lungs of the person themselves. You don’t need much,” he said, for the damaging effects of oxidation to destroy lung tissue.”You can get sufficient iron out of a stainless steel hypodermic needle to get deleterious affects,” he said. “That’s why they coat the needles with teflon.”
Aust, who has studied, researched, and taught chemistry since the 1960s, as a student at Washington State University, said that when he heard the CDC’s announcement, he knew immediately why the theory is correct and what to do about it.
“Years ago, a friend from Australia gave a paper at a scientific meeting in California about Vitamin E which is supposed to protect us from lipid oxidation. Instead, he reported that Vitamin E promoted oxidation.
“I worked with lipid oxidation for years. There has to be iron present to cause that oxidation. The whole subject was dropped, but the study was published in the Journal of America Chemical Societies.
“Iron must be reduced to cause oxidation of lipids. Vitamin E is an excellent conductor,” he said. “They apparently put a huge amount of vitamin E in (the vaping substance) and it is killing people.”
“I’ve tried to get ahold of scientists involved, the CDC and reporters, and I’ve gotten nowhere.”
Apparently they don’t know who they are talking to. Aust was at one time the the director of biotechnology at Utah State Unveristy, where he taught from 1987 to 2008. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, and postdoctoral from Karolinksa Institute in Sweden and taught at Michigan State University from 1967 to 1987.
Aust was a principle chemist in the study of the role of iron in the oxidation of biomolecules, and received the Iron Bolt Award, for doing so. (Chemists will know the significance of that he said.) He worked with chemists from the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Italy, New Zealand, and the UK on that project.
A search on the internet reveals that he is an internationally recognized expert in a number of fields and his work is cited hundreds of times a year, states his bio at the Washington State University website. He and his fellow researchers published about 350 papers on their research. Aust received the Distinguished Graduate in Science, Education and Technology award from WSU in 2007, and the Kenneth A. Spencer Award from the American Chemical Society.
He has been member of may professional societies, served on the editorial boards of many scientific journals, and holds six patents.
Today, Steve serves the community of Preston by directing the affairs of the Preston Community Food Pantry ... and pays attention to the news.