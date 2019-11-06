By CHEF BRYAN WOOLLEY
Need an award winning chili to win that work place award? Here you go and yes, it does make the best dinner!
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground hamburger
1 pound milk Italian sausage
1 small onion, chopped
1 pkg chili seasoning mix
1 pkg ranch dressing mix
1 large can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)
1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes (14.5 ounce)
1 can Italian Style tomato paste ( 6 ounce)
3 cans kidney beans (15.5 ounces)
1 tbsp garlic salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 package Rhodes Bake and Serve Cinnamon Rolls
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a large pot on the stove and brown the hamburger and Italian sausage.
Add the chopped small onion and the two packages of seasoning mixes. Mix everything together.
Add the canned tomatoes, tomato paste, kidney beans, salt, pepper and paprika. Stir everything together, bring to a boil and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes, taste and adjust any seasoning.
To make the cinnamon rolls, simply follow the package directions.
Serve the baked cinnamon rolls with the homemade chili and enjoy!